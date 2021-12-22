Special Olympics Hawaiʻi was one of the local nonprofits that benefit children and families to receive a holiday donation from Hawaiian Electric. Photo Courtesy: Special Olympics Hawaiʻi

This holiday season, Hawaiian Electric donated $141,500 to more than a dozen local nonprofit groups and educational organizations that contribute to the cultural enrichment, education and health and welfare of Hawaiʻi keiki and families across the state, according to a company press release.

The donations:

American Lung Association in Hawaiʻi will use the funds for its “Asthma Friendly Schools” program that helps Hawaiʻi keiki with asthma increase their self-management skills and improves their parents’ and teachers’ ability to support them.

Center for Tomorrow’s Leaders intends to deepen its youth leadership programs within the Waiʻanae schools complex.

EPIC ʻOhana will continue its work to strengthen families and enhance the welfare of children and youth through family conferencing, facilitation, training and program development.

HawaiiKidsCAN earmarked the donation for its Wi-Fi on Wheels program, an initiative that closes the digital equity gap by providing high-speed internet access to low-income areas so underserved students can access online programs while adhering to safety guidelines.

Hoa ʻĀina O Mākaha will continue program operations at its 5-acre community garden and learning center that teaches gardening skills and Hawaiian culture to children and families on the Waiʻanae Coast while encouraging healthy lifestyles.

Kapili Like Hawaiʻi provides Native Hawaiians and community members who need a hand up, and those in transition or displaced, with no-cost education and workforce development so they can achieve career and life success and fortify local communities.

Kupu will hold its Hawaiʻi Youth Sustainabilty Challege seeking student-driven solutions to conservation and sustainability issues facing their schools and communities.

Nā Kama Kai and its mission of educating and inspiring keiki about ocean safety, environmental stewardship and conservation has already touched the lives of more than 35,000 children through its free programs that include ocean safety clinics, mentorships and ocean equipment recycling.

North Shore News will fill its Operation: Toybox and Christmas Cheer with new unwrapped toys, Christmas treats, toiletries and non-perishable food for keiki and families in need.

ʻOlelo Community Media is planning its 2021-2022 Youth Xchange Statewide Student Video Competition that empowers youth to identify and draw attention to critical community issues through un-editorialized video content.

Special Olympics Hawaiʻi has refined its virtual programs for the Sports and Wellness Complex in Kapolei that offers sports, fitness and health activities for individuals with intellectual disabilities, their families, coaches and volunteers.

Valley of Rainbows will hold its Youth Leadership conferences and community projects in 2022.

Hawaiian Electric also continued its support of the annual MATHCOUNTS® Oʻahu Chapter and Hawaiʻi State Competitions organized by the Hawaiʻi Society of Professional Engineers Educational Foundation and robotics programs at McKinley High, Nānākuli High & Intermediate and Waialua High schools.