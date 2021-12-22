Maui News

Maui Prep students help foster children on Molokaʻi with Project Give-A-Gift

December 22, 2021, 10:44 AM HST
Updated December 22, 10:56 AM
Maui Preparatory Academy students greet families during morning drop-off to encourage participation in its annual Project Give-a-Gift project to help foster children on Molokaʻi. Photo courtesy: Janelle Reed

The Maui Preparatory Academy PTSO raised $4,850 during its Project Give-a-Gift to support 31 Moloka’i children living in foster homes.

“Our campus looks directly on the island of Moloka’i; and we are happy to spread aloha to kids there who could use joy during Christmas,” said Maui Prep Student Senate Vice President Mia Merrill.

The annual event partners Maui Prep with the State of Hawaiʻi’s Child Welfare Services. In years past, PTSO members and Maui Prep Student Senate leaders hosted a Christmas luncheon on Moloka’i complete with music, holiday activities and a visit from Santa Claus.

This year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, Maui Prep representatives were unable to physically deliver gifts to foster children, but instead donated gift cards to each of the 31 children, ranging from 2 months to 18 years old.

PTSO member and co-chair of Project Give-a-Gift Erin Lepone said: “We are incredibly proud to see so many in our Maui Prep community come together to continue our school’s Give-a-Gift initiative. We feel it is an important tradition to continue throughout the ongoing restrictions, but we are all looking forward to giving gifts in person next year and spending time with the kids there.” 

Maui Prep is an independent school located in Nāpili with nearly 300 students grades Preschool to 12th grade. Maui Prep open enrollment begins Jan. 1, 2022. For more information, visit www.mauiprep.org or contact Liz Turcik at [email protected] 

