Central Maui Landfill. PC: County of Maui

All County of Maui landfills (Central Maui, Molokaʻii, Lānaʻi and Hāna) will be open normal hours on Christmas Eve, Friday, Dec. 24, the Department of Environmental Management announced.

All County landfills will be closed on Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25. The Olowalu Transfer Station will be open on Friday, Christmas Eve, and closed on Saturday, Christmas Day.

On New Year’s Eve, all County landfills will be open normal hours.

The Central Maui Landfill will be open from 6 a.m. to noon on New Year’s Day, and all other landfills will be closed that day.

The Olowalu Transfer Station will be open on Friday, New Year’s Eve, and closed on Saturday, New Year’s Day.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

County trash collections will continue as normal during the holidays.