Mālama Maui Nui’s Go Green Recycling Event Set for Jan. 15 in Lahaina

December 23, 2021, 10:30 AM HST
* Updated December 22, 10:38 AM
Courtesy of Mālama Maui Nui.

Maui Residents can drop off their unused kitchenware, electronics and other bulky items as part of Mālama Maui Nui’s Go Green Recycling event Saturday, Jan. 15, in Lahaina, the County of Maui Department of Environmental Management announced.

The appointment-required event will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in the parking lot behind the Lahaina District Court at 1870 Honoapiʻilani Highway.

Some of the bulky items Go Green Recycling will accept include: air conditioners, batteries (lead-acid only), washers and dryers, dishwashers, microwaves, refrigerators, stoves, tires (suggested $10 donation per tire), water heaters, scrap metal and electronics (TVs, printers, computers, monitors and associated cords).

To request an appointment, fill out an Appointment Request Form. Organizers say confirmed appointments will ensure the upholding of COVID-19 best practices.

Go Green Recycling is a monthly, appointment-required, bulky-item recycling event for West Maui residents, hosted by Mālama Maui Nui, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and operates in partnership with the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset, AAAAA Rent-A-Space, the County of Maui – Division of Environmental Protection & Sustainability, and other volunteers.

Want to support Malama Maui Nui? Visit MalamaMauiNui.org/Donate.

