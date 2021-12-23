File photo by Wendy Osher.

Maui County has closed on a $10.5 million purchase with A&B Properties of approximately 500 acres known as Waiʻale South and Waiʻale North, according to an announcement by Mayor Michael Victorino today.

The transaction includes A&B’s donation of 23 acres of undeveloped land for residential housing development behind Target and Lowe’s in Kahului.

“This is a historic acquisition for the people of Maui County that demonstrates our commitment and dedication to the preservation of lands with cultural significance,” said Mayor Michael Victorino. “I want to thank Council Vice Chair Keani Rawlins-Fernandez and Councilmembers for their collaboration on making this important land purchase a reality.”

Rawlins-Fernandez said, “This acquisition to protect iwi kūpuna is the result of collaboration between the community, the Administration, the Council, and the private sector to serve our County in a way that promotes healing and restores confidence that the interests of our community and Kānaka ‘Ōiwi are at the heart of decision making.”

After archaeological investigation confirmed the findings of a nā iwi kūpuna (ancestral remains) on the property, Mayor Victorino determined the best use of the ʻāina (land) would be to dedicate it for preservation. The original intended purpose for this property was to build attainable housing and affordable rental units for Maui’s working families.

“We are continuing to work with community groups to create a conceptual plan for a cultural preserve at Waiʻale,” Mayor Victorino said. “This land acquisition sets a new precedent for prioritizing cultural values over ordinary land uses. However, we have not forgotten our residents’ urgent need for housing, and this transaction includes 23 acres donated for homes for our residents.”