The Maui County Department of Water Supply reports Friday morning that, while trace levels of bacteria are dropping in affected Upper Kula system waterlines, a boil water advisory continues for residents of Waipoli, Polipoli and Middle roads, Kula Highway at Kēōkea, Thompson Road and ʻUlupalakua.

The department has posted answers to frequently asked questions on its website at https://www.mauicounty.gov/126/Department-of-Water-Supply

The boil water advisory will not be lifted until daily water sample testing shows that tap water meets public health standards.

Affected residents are advised to use bottled water or bring water for consumption to a boil and let it boil for a minute. Let it cool before using. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation and showering until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms possibly in water.

The Department of Water Supply reminds Upcountry residents and businesses that if they did not lose water service during the Dec. 5-6 storm, then their water has not been affected. If they lost water service and they reside on or near areas where E. coli/total coliform are present, then they should continue to boil water as a precaution.

Potable water tankers are currently located in the following areas: Fong Store, Ching Store, ʻUlupalakua Ranch Office, Kula Community Center, Rice Park, Silversword Condo (above Kula Lodge), Copp Road at Kula Highway and Bully’s Burgers.

As the process of flushing waterlines and taking water samples for testing continues, it is important to remember that it takes about 24 hours to get water sample test results.

The department will inform customers when tests show no bacteria and boiling is no longer needed.

For more information, please contact Adam Mundy at 808-270-8046. The department’s 24-hour service line is also available at 808-270-7633 for water service problems. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the US EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.