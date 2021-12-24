PC: The Peek-a-Bows.

Maui-based musical group, The Peek-a-Bows, announced the release of their second episode entitled “ʻOhana” on Christmas Eve.

This is part of a three-episode series created for young children ages 2-6.

Each episode of The Peek-a-Bows is woven around three colorful characters ʻAlani, Lena, and Poni (both in live-action and animation form) as they share Hawaiian values through music videos, animation and talk-story segments with cultural practitioners and experts in their field.

Episode two is set in Maui at Hale Hōʻikeʻike at the Bailey House Museum. Here, The Peek-a-Bows talk-story with Kumu Hula Sissy Lake-Farm and discuss the importance of aloha and ʻohana. There is also a surprise from the keiki of Hālau Makana Aloha O Ka Lauaʻe.

With assistance from the County of Maui Office of Economic Development and Indiegogo backers, The Peek-a-Bows creators, Gerilyn Emata and Cyndi Mayo-Akeo, have been able to develop three episodes centered around different Hawaiian themes.

The Peek-a-Bows is a co-production between Peek-a-Bows Maui, LLC and Twiddle Productions Inc. based in Honolulu.

Join us as we launch the remaining episodes on Christmas Eve and New Years Eve.