Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex. PC: file UH News

The University of Hawaiʻi announced it will not participate in the EasyPost Hawaiʻi Bowl against Memphis due to COVID-19 related issues. The game was scheduled for today, Christmas Eve, at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

UH reports the game was supposed to be the Warriorʻs 10th appearance in the bowl game.

Hawaiʻi Bowl head coach Todd Graham said the decision was made because the game “would put too many student-athletes at risk, with COVID-19 being rampant.”

In a press release announcement he thanked the players for their focus, especially departing seniors. UH extended appreciation for the Memphis Tigers, and coach Ryan Silverfield who traveled to Hawaiʻi for the game. UH Athletics Director, David Matlin, said the recent COVID-19 surge forced the cancelation, and expressed disappointment for players, coaches, and fans.

ESPN Events also released a statement, saying: “We are aware of the University of Hawaiʻi’s decision not to participate in the 2021 EasyPost Hawaiʻi Bowl. While we are disappointed that the Bowl will not be played despite considerable efforts from our many stakeholders, sponsors, supporters, and volunteers who worked tirelessly to make this game a reality, we thank the University of Memphis program and its fans for making the long trip, and we hope they were able to enjoy the unique experience that this event offers in the Aloha state.”

Ticket and seat back refunds will be automatically processed in full to the original credit card used for purchase.