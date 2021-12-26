Area of Maui Meadows at Mililani Place and Kupulau Drive where overflow from a nearby Gully caused flash flooding and property damage. Photo Credit: Larena Nellies-Ortiz.

The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division is holding assistance events Dec. 29 for residents on Maui, Oʻahu and the Big Island affected by the recent flooding and heavy rains.

The events will offer disaster financial assistance for those with damage to their residence who have previously reported damage to their respective counties. The events also will offer emotional and spiritual care.

“In addition to offering these events for survivors, many in our communities also have been asking us how they can help those in need,” said Victor Leonardi, Divisional Director of Emergency Services & Safety for The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division. “During emergencies, the best way to help is to provide monetary donations which allows the delivery of the exact relief supplies needed within a community. Plus, The Salvation Army uses 100% of all donations designated ‘disaster relief’ in support of disaster operations.”

Assistance events are scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the following locations:

Maui: The Salvation Army Kahului Corps, 45 W. Kamehameha Ave. in Kahului

Oʻahu: The Salvation Army Kauluwela Mission Corps, 296 N. Vineyard Blvd. in Honolulu

Oʻahu: The Salvation Army Kaneohe Corps, 45-175 Waikalua Rd. in Kaneohe

Oʻahu: The Salvation Army Kroc Center Hawaiʻi, 91-3257 Kaulakai Parkway in Ewa Beach

Big Island: The Salvation Army Hilo Temple Corps, 219 Ponahawai St. in Hilo

Please note, in order to receive financial assistance at the events, survivors addresses must match County or Red Cross Damage Assessment reports.

Survivors are encouraged to bring the following to help complete paperwork:

State issued ID or Driver License showing correct address

Proof of residency if possible (a bill or official mail showing their residency address)

If survivors have not yet reported damages to their individual counties, they should do so prior to the Dec. 29th events.

For the County of Maui, go to www.mauicounty.gov/emergency.

CDC guidelines will be followed and attendees must wear a mask and maintain social distancing while waiting.

Those in need, who are unable to attend Wednesday’s events or not located near those communities, and have reported damage to their individual counties, please visit Hawaii.SalvationArmy.org and complete the flood survivor form or call The Salvation Army Flood Relief Hotline at 808-440-1811. The Salvation Army is part of a team of agencies providing assistance during events and is a member of the State of Hawaii Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster.

Monetary donations may be made online at Hawaii.SalvationArmy.org. Listings of current volunteer opportunities also may be found at Hawaii.SalvationArmy.org.