Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 27, 2021

December 27, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Jack Reilly










Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
7-10
8-12
6-8 




West Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
6-8
6-8
6-8
6-8 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.8 feet 08:16 AM HST.




Low 0.3 feet 03:54 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:01 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:53 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.5 feet 11:09 PM HST.




Low 1.1 feet 03:51 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.7 feet 09:06 AM HST.




Low 0.0 feet 04:32 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:01 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:54 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A west-northwest swell will build today and peak tonight at near advisory levels for the north and west facing shores of Kauai. Additional west-northwest pulses are expected during the rest of the week but will be smaller in size. The combination of a northeast swell and strong trade winds will bring surf to near the threshold of a high surf advisory today along the east facing shores of Kauai and Oahu. This swell will be trending slowly down after tonight. Also, trade winds will be more moderate in strength during the second half of the week, resulting in smaller surf along the east facing shores. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Waist high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds to waist to chest high for the afternoon.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments  
  
Trending Now
  1Dec. 26, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 2,205 new cases in Hawaiʻi  2“Aunt Patty” retires from Maui mom and pop market after 54 years  3HTA: Maui County has largest vacation rental supply in state in November 2021  4Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Dec. 26, 2021  5Dec. 25, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 1,591 new cases in Hawaiʻi, 4 deaths  6UH: Propagation saves rare endangered species from extinction in Hawaiʻi