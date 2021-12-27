Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 6-8 7-10 8-12 6-8 West Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 3-5 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 6-8 6-8 6-8 6-8

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 08:16 AM HST. Low 0.3 feet 03:54 PM HST. Sunrise 7:01 AM HST. Sunset 5:53 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.5 feet 11:09 PM HST. Low 1.1 feet 03:51 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 09:06 AM HST. Low 0.0 feet 04:32 PM HST. Sunrise 7:01 AM HST. Sunset 5:54 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A west-northwest swell will build today and peak tonight at near advisory levels for the north and west facing shores of Kauai. Additional west-northwest pulses are expected during the rest of the week but will be smaller in size. The combination of a northeast swell and strong trade winds will bring surf to near the threshold of a high surf advisory today along the east facing shores of Kauai and Oahu. This swell will be trending slowly down after tonight. Also, trade winds will be more moderate in strength during the second half of the week, resulting in smaller surf along the east facing shores.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Waist high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds to waist to chest high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.