Maui Surf Forecast for December 27, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|6-8
|7-10
|8-12
|6-8
|West Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:01 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:53 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:01 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:54 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A west-northwest swell will build today and peak tonight at near advisory levels for the north and west facing shores of Kauai. Additional west-northwest pulses are expected during the rest of the week but will be smaller in size. The combination of a northeast swell and strong trade winds will bring surf to near the threshold of a high surf advisory today along the east facing shores of Kauai and Oahu. This swell will be trending slowly down after tonight. Also, trade winds will be more moderate in strength during the second half of the week, resulting in smaller surf along the east facing shores.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Waist high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds to waist to chest high for the afternoon.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW less than 5mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com