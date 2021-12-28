Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 28, 2021

December 28, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
8-12
6-8
5-7
4-6 




West Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
6-8
6-8
6-8
5-7 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.7 feet 09:06 AM HST.




Low 0.0 feet 04:32 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:01 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:54 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.9 feet 12:03 AM HST.




Low 1.1 feet 05:37 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.5 feet 09:59 AM HST.




Low -0.2 feet 05:10 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:02 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:54 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A west-northwest swell will continue today before fading tonight. Surf is expected to peak just below advisory levels for north and west facing shores of Kauai with this swell. The current east- northeast swell, combined with the strong east trades, will maintain rough and choppy surf along east facing shores, but is expected to remain just below advisory levels. A couple other northwest swells are expected to arrive Wednesday night and also Thursday night, but heights with these swells are currently expected to be about half of the swell expected tonight. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. This becomes Glassy for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
 
Comments
