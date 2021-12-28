Maui Surf Forecast for December 28, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|8-12
|6-8
|5-7
|4-6
|West Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|5-7
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:01 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:54 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:02 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:54 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A west-northwest swell will continue today before fading tonight. Surf is expected to peak just below advisory levels for north and west facing shores of Kauai with this swell. The current east- northeast swell, combined with the strong east trades, will maintain rough and choppy surf along east facing shores, but is expected to remain just below advisory levels. A couple other northwest swells are expected to arrive Wednesday night and also Thursday night, but heights with these swells are currently expected to be about half of the swell expected tonight.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. This becomes Glassy for the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com