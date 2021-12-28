Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 8-12 6-8 5-7 4-6 West Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 6-8 6-8 6-8 5-7

TODAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 09:06 AM HST. Low 0.0 feet 04:32 PM HST. Sunrise 7:01 AM HST. Sunset 5:54 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 12:03 AM HST. Low 1.1 feet 05:37 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.5 feet 09:59 AM HST. Low -0.2 feet 05:10 PM HST. Sunrise 7:02 AM HST. Sunset 5:54 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A west-northwest swell will continue today before fading tonight. Surf is expected to peak just below advisory levels for north and west facing shores of Kauai with this swell. The current east- northeast swell, combined with the strong east trades, will maintain rough and choppy surf along east facing shores, but is expected to remain just below advisory levels. A couple other northwest swells are expected to arrive Wednesday night and also Thursday night, but heights with these swells are currently expected to be about half of the swell expected tonight.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. This becomes Glassy for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.