Featuring artists whose work best capture Hawai‘i’s portraits, the statewide juried exhibition Schaefer Portrait Challenge kicks off Jan. 11 through March 23, 2022, at Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Schaefer International Gallery in Kahului.

The upcoming show will feature 48 portraits from 47 artists around the Aloha State. Admission is free.

Related events include the following:

• “Techniques in Portraiture” from 3 to 5 p.m. Jan. 22 at Schaefer International Gallery. Technique building in portraiture for class for high school students grades 9-12 will be taught by artists in the Schaefer Portrait Challenge. Free entry; materials included. To reserve space, email [email protected]

• “Quick Draw Night” from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 17. A creative studio experience taught by professional artists exploring playful ways to make a portrait. For adults 21 and older. Includes art materials, snacks and no-host beverages. Tickets are $25. To reserve space, email [email protected]

• “Observe and Play Family Day” from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 26. Families are invited to view the exhibit together, watch portrait demonstrations by professional artists and make a piece of art to take home. Free entry.

• The Gene and Ruth Freedman, People’s Choice Award Reception at 2 p.m. March 13. The public is invited (contingent on COVID protocols at the time) for the results of the popular votes of the visitors to the exhibition. One artist will receive this $5,000 award sponsored by the Eugene and Ruth Freedman Family Foundation.

The Schaefer Portrait Challenge is a statewide juried exhibition that has been held triennially since 2003, encouraging Hawai‘i artists to present the people of their island communities through explorations in portraiture.

The challenge holds two substantial cash awards. The Jurors’ Choice Award for $15,000, sponsored by Carolyn Schaefer, will be selected by the jurors and The Gene & Ruth Freedman People’s Choice Award for $5,000, sponsored by the Eugene and Ruth Freedman Family Foundation, will be based on the popular vote of gallery visitors.

For information, visit www.mauiarts.org or call the MACC box office at 242-7469.