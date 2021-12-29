Maui News
Illinois Man Pulled Unresponsive from Waters in Wailea, Maui
December 29, 2021, 6:47 AM HST
* Updated December 29, 6:48 AM
A 74-year-old man from Lake Forest, Illinois, was pulled unresponsive from waters in Wailea on Tuesday afternoon.
The incident was reported at 12:46 p.m. on Dec. 28, 2021 in the beach area fronting 3894 Wailea Alanui Drive.
Life-saving measures were performed by a bystander until fire and medic personnel took over; however, those measures proved unsuccessful.
The identity of the man is currently being withheld for 24 hours.
The preliminary investigation reveals no signs of foul play, and an autopsy has been scheduled.
The investigation is ongoing.
