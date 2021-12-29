Listen to this Article 1 minute

Wailea Beach panorama. Photo credit: Wendy Osher 2019.

A 74-year-old man from Lake Forest, Illinois, was pulled unresponsive from waters in Wailea on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was reported at 12:46 p.m. on Dec. 28, 2021 in the beach area fronting 3894 Wailea Alanui Drive.

Life-saving measures were performed by a bystander until fire and medic personnel took over; however, those measures proved unsuccessful.

The identity of the man is currently being withheld for 24 hours.

The preliminary investigation reveals no signs of foul play, and an autopsy has been scheduled.

The investigation is ongoing.