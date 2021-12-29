A 79-year-old man was treated for smoke inhalation and released at the scene of a small structure fire in Makawao on Tuesday morning.

Maui Fire Department Acting Information Officer, Chris Stankis said the fire caused an estimated $9,500 in damage–including $6,500 in damage to the structure, and $3,000 to the contents within.

The incident was reported at 11:15 a.m. on Dec. 28, 2021, at a small single-story warehouse on a property located on Pau Hana Road.

Units responding to the scene included: Engine 5, Engine 13, Tanker 10, and Hazmat 10.

No individuals were displaced, and the cause of fire was determined to be accidental.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Crews left the scene at 12:51 p.m. after containing and extinguishing the fire.