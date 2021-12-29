Makawao structure fire results in $9,500 in damage
A 79-year-old man was treated for smoke inhalation and released at the scene of a small structure fire in Makawao on Tuesday morning.
Maui Fire Department Acting Information Officer, Chris Stankis said the fire caused an estimated $9,500 in damage–including $6,500 in damage to the structure, and $3,000 to the contents within.
The incident was reported at 11:15 a.m. on Dec. 28, 2021, at a small single-story warehouse on a property located on Pau Hana Road.
Units responding to the scene included: Engine 5, Engine 13, Tanker 10, and Hazmat 10.
No individuals were displaced, and the cause of fire was determined to be accidental.
Crews left the scene at 12:51 p.m. after containing and extinguishing the fire.