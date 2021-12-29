Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 29, 2021

December 29, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Sandy Ahern










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
5-7
5-7
5-7 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
7-9
7-9
6-8
6-8 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.5 feet 09:59 AM HST.




Low -0.2 feet 05:10 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:02 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:54 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.3 feet 12:48 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Cloudy. Showers likely. 




High Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 06:51 AM HST.




High 1.4 feet 10:54 AM HST.




Low -0.5 feet 05:50 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:02 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:55 PM HST.









Swell Summary




An east-northeast swell, combined with the breezy trades, will sustain rough and choppy surf along east facing shores. Surf heights, however, are expected to remain just below the advisory threshold. 


A moderate west-northwest swell has been declining. Another moderate northwest swell will arrive tonight, being reinforced again Thursday night, and then once more over the weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
 
