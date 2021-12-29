Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 6-8 5-7 5-7 5-7 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 7-9 7-9 6-8 6-8

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.5 feet 09:59 AM HST. Low -0.2 feet 05:10 PM HST. Sunrise 7:02 AM HST. Sunset 5:54 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 12:48 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Cloudy. Showers likely. High Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 06:51 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 10:54 AM HST. Low -0.5 feet 05:50 PM HST. Sunrise 7:02 AM HST. Sunset 5:55 PM HST.

Swell Summary

An east-northeast swell, combined with the breezy trades, will sustain rough and choppy surf along east facing shores. Surf heights, however, are expected to remain just below the advisory threshold.

A moderate west-northwest swell has been declining. Another moderate northwest swell will arrive tonight, being reinforced again Thursday night, and then once more over the weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.