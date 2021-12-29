Maui Surf Forecast for December 29, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|6-8
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|7-9
|7-9
|6-8
|6-8
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|Sunrise
|7:02 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:54 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|Weather
|Cloudy. Showers likely.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|Sunrise
|7:02 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:55 PM HST.
Swell Summary
An east-northeast swell, combined with the breezy trades, will sustain rough and choppy surf along east facing shores. Surf heights, however, are expected to remain just below the advisory threshold.
A moderate west-northwest swell has been declining. Another moderate northwest swell will arrive tonight, being reinforced again Thursday night, and then once more over the weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com