Maui traffic. File photo by Wendy Osher.

The state Department of Transportation is working on several road projects that will result in lane closures through Jan. 7, 2022.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

There will be no daytime roadwork scheduled on Friday, Dec. 31, in observance of New Year’s Day, unless permitted.

Below is a list of road closures slated for this week:

— Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

Waikapū: Shoulder closure and lane shift on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction between mile markers 2.6 and 4.9, Olo Place and Kūihelani Highway, on Monday, Jan. 3 through Friday, Jan. 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree pruning.

Lahaina: Single, left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road on Tuesday, Jan. 4 through Thursday, Jan. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping of center median.

Kāʻanapali to Wailuku: Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between mile markers 31 and 41.6, Lower Honoapiʻilani Road and Kahekili Highway, on Monday, Jan. 3 through Friday, Jan. 7, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., for brush cutting.

— Hāna Highway (Routes 36/360) —

Haʻikū: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) possible in either direction between mile markers 13 and 16.2, Valley Isle Memorial Park and Kaupakalua Road, on Monday, Jan. 3 through Friday, Jan. 7, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail maintenance.

Haʻikū to Hāna: Roving single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) possible in either direction between mile markers 0.0 and 34.9, Kaupakalua Road and Uakea Road, on Monday, Jan. 3 through Friday, Jan. 7, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail maintenance.

Huelo (24-hour/weekend/weekly work): Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 2.1 and 3.2, Lupi Road and E Waipiʻo Road, 24-hours a day, until further notice, for emergency drainage improvements.

Haʻikū: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 18 and 18.3, Wailua Road and Waiokamilo Stream, on Monday, Jan. 3 through Friday, Jan. 7, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for irrigation system improvements.

— Haleakalā Highway (Route 37) —

Pukalani: Single lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 37) in the westbound direction between mile markers 3.3 and 7.9, Keahua Road and Makaena Place, on Monday, Jan. 3 through Friday, Jan. 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for pavement marking and striping work.