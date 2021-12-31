Maui News

MEO Youth Services keiki learn about Makahiki

December 31, 2021
Kumu Teva Medeiros teaches Maui Economic Opportunity Youth Services keiki about Makahiki at Ulua Beach in Kīhei on Tuedsay, Dec. 28. PC: Maui Economic Opportunity

Traditional Makahiki customs were passed along to 10 keiki in the Maui Economic Opportunity Youth Services program. The lessons were taught by Kumu Teva Medeiros during a planned outing on Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Ulua Beach in Kīhei, Maui.

Medeiros imparted the importance Native Hawaiian warriors put on physical sports during the down time between warfare to remain physically and mentally fit. This was done during Makahiki season around the turning to the new year. 

The participants learned the haka moa, pā uma, and ‘alo ‘ia and the importance of observing their natural surroundings for awareness about the environment and the seasonal changes that affect daily life.

Medeiros is a Hawaiian language immersion teacher at Ke Kula Kaiapuni O Lahaina.

Youth Services is currently running a winter break session of its substance/alcohol abuse, bullying and suicide prevention program. Kids participate in activities that are fun, strengthen the family, embrace culture and reinforce healthy lifestyles.

