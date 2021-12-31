Kody Barnes, 34, of California. PC: courtesy Maui Police Department

The Maui Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance with any information on the whereabouts of Kody Barnes, 34, of California.

Barnes was reported missing on the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, by his family in California after they received third-party information.

Barnes was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at approximately 12:30 p.m., swimming in the area of Honomanū Bay off of Hāna Highway (360) near Mile 14.

Barnes is described as 5-foot 7-inches tall, weighs about 175 pounds, and has strawberry blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing beige shorts and no shirt.

Police say Barnes may be vulnerable or at-risk, and his family is concerned for his safety and well-being.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Anyone with information on Barnesʻ whereabouts is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; or if it’s an emergency, dial 911, and refer to MPD report #21-045608