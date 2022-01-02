Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 02, 2022

January 2, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Cassandra Hastu










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
5-7
3-5
3-5 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and a

                            slight chance of thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 09:36 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 01:28 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:03 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:57 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a

                            slight chance of thunderstorms. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.8 feet 07:56 PM HST.




High 3.0 feet 03:37 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            northeast in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 10:20 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 02:16 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:03 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:58 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The first swell of the new year peaking today featuring head high surf heights, then declining Monday. The next large northwest swell is timed to reach the state's north and west facing shorelines Wednesday. This swell has a good probability of generating surf heights above the High Surf Advisory thresholds by Thursday, possibly approaching High Surf Warning heights. A large swell that will be emanating from a late week gale low east of the Kuril Islands may produce high to XL surf next weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds 10-15mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ESE. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with SE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments  
  
Trending Now
  1Missing Person: California man last seen swimming at Honomanū, Maui  2Hawaiʻi officials monitoring COVID-19 surge, evaluating Hawaiʻi’s Safe Travels program  3Happy New Year Maui! Public aerial fireworks displays on Lānaʻi and in Wailea  4Lahaina man dies after being thrown from motorcycle, hit by oncoming vehicle  5Maui experts explain when to take PCR versus take-home tests as cases soar  6Dec. 31, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 3,290 new cases in Hawaiʻi, 5 deaths