Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 5-7 5-7 3-5 3-5 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TODAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 09:36 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 01:28 PM HST. Sunrise 7:03 AM HST. Sunset 5:57 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds Southeast winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.8 feet 07:56 PM HST. High 3.0 feet 03:37 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 10:20 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 02:16 PM HST. Sunrise 7:03 AM HST. Sunset 5:58 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The first swell of the new year peaking today featuring head high surf heights, then declining Monday. The next large northwest swell is timed to reach the state's north and west facing shorelines Wednesday. This swell has a good probability of generating surf heights above the High Surf Advisory thresholds by Thursday, possibly approaching High Surf Warning heights. A large swell that will be emanating from a late week gale low east of the Kuril Islands may produce high to XL surf next weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds 10-15mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ESE.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with SE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.