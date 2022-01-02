Maui Surf Forecast for January 02, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|3-5
|3-5
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|East winds around 5 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:03 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:57 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a
slight chance of thunderstorms.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 60s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds around 5 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
northeast in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|7:03 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:58 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The first swell of the new year peaking today featuring head high surf heights, then declining Monday. The next large northwest swell is timed to reach the state's north and west facing shorelines Wednesday. This swell has a good probability of generating surf heights above the High Surf Advisory thresholds by Thursday, possibly approaching High Surf Warning heights. A large swell that will be emanating from a late week gale low east of the Kuril Islands may produce high to XL surf next weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds 10-15mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ESE.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with SE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com