Maui Health Foundation is the recipient of a $300,000 gift from Tom and Kathleen O’Gorman for the development of a Provider Wellness Program at Maui Health.

The O’Gormans contributed $200,000 and offered an additional $100,000 if a matching donation of $100,000 ws received.

Stepping up to this challenge were Maggie and Peter Martin and Tamar and Stephen Goodfellow, donating $50,000 per couple for a cumulative gift of $100,000.

The Provider Wellness Program is being developed to help physicians with their health and well-being.

“Health care providers are in a demanding profession and the pandemic has only exacerbated the toll that the pace, long hours, and intense emotional investment can have on a provider’s mental and physical health,” according to a Maui Health press release. “The O’Gormans were inspired to support Maui Health providers and this program after learning that wellness programs for providers had made a significant difference in so many lives. Established provider wellness programs at esteemed institutions such as Stanford University Medical Center and the Mayo Clinic confirm significant benefits including a reduction in stress and burnout.”

“It’s important we support our health care workers in a way that keeps them well and able to focus on what they do best – saving lives and improving quality of life,” the O’Gormans explained. “Most of us will never be responsible for saving lives, but it is critical that we help those who do. That’s why we are proud supporters of Maui Health.”

The Maui Health Provider Wellness Program will focus on the holistic health and well-being of community physicians providing care at Maui Health.

“The O’Gormans’ gift provides a tremendous opportunity for our hospital to further focus on clinician wellness. Even before-COVID, clinician burnout was already a national public health concern. The tireless efforts of our nurses, doctors and support staff during the pandemic, demonstrate that the wellness of our workforce is a valuable community resource that we need to preserve and protect,” said Clinical Psychologist Giulietta Swenson, PsyD. “This generous gift allows us to implement more initiatives that can transform the clinician’s work-life and ultimately lead to even better patient outcomes.”

