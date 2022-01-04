The Master Plan project for the proposed West Maui Greenway — a 25-mile, multi-use trail — will be introduced at a virtual public meeting Jan. 11. Photo Courtesy: Maui Bicycling League

The Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) will host its first virtual community meeting for 2022 to introduce the West Maui Greenway Master Plan project and learn about the public’s vision and goals for the proposed 25-mile multi-use trail.

The meeting will be on Zoom Tuesday, Jan. 11, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Register for the meeting at this link: https://bit.ly/WestMauiGreenway1

The proposed greenway would connect Ukumehame and Lipoa Point, passing through multiple community destinations and downtown Lahaina along the way.

“Our vision is that the greenway will create a safe, comfortable and joyful route through West Maui, connecting people to destinations while highlighting the diverse history, landscape and culture of the region”, MPO Executive Director Lauren Armstrong said.

The Master Plan project will develop a consistent brand for the greenway, a preferred route alignment, proposed trail types and implementation strategies to move the project to the next stage of development.

Stay updated with opportunities to get involved in the West Maui Greenway Master Plan by joining the Maui MPO mailing list at mauimpo.org.