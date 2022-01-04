Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 4-6 4-6 8-12 10-14 West Facing 0-2 1-3 4-6 5-7 South Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 4-6

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds South winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 11:05 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 03:04 PM HST. Sunrise 7:04 AM HST. Sunset 5:58 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds South winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 09:23 PM HST. High 2.7 feet 04:59 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Light and variable winds, becoming

northeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 11:49 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 03:54 PM HST. Sunrise 7:04 AM HST. Sunset 5:59 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A moderate-building-to-large size, long to medium period northwest swell will build in late tonight through Thursday. During this time period, a strong, slow-moving Bering Sea low will send a moderate, long to medium period north swell into the local waters. This northwest and north swell combination will produce high surf that will likely prompt High Surf Advisories along Kauai and Oahu's north and west facing shores Wednesday. A long fetch will develop far northwest of the islands later this week and this will push in a third, even larger size northwest swell this weekend. This swell has a decent probability of generating XL, warning level surf along north and west facing shores this weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting S.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.