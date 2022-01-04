Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 04, 2022

January 4, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
4-6
8-12
10-14 




West Facing
0-2
1-3
4-6
5-7 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
South winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 11:05 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 03:04 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:58 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
South winds around 5 mph in the

                            evening, becoming light and variable.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 09:23 PM HST.




High 2.7 feet 04:59 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Light and variable winds, becoming

                            northeast around 5 mph in the

                            afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 11:49 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 03:54 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:59 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A moderate-building-to-large size, long to medium period northwest swell will build in late tonight through Thursday. During this time period, a strong, slow-moving Bering Sea low will send a moderate, long to medium period north swell into the local waters. This northwest and north swell combination will produce high surf that will likely prompt High Surf Advisories along Kauai and Oahu's north and west facing shores Wednesday. A long fetch will develop far northwest of the islands later this week and this will push in a third, even larger size northwest swell this weekend. This swell has a decent probability of generating XL, warning level surf along north and west facing shores this weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting S. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon. 




