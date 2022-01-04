Maui Surf Forecast for January 04, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|8-12
|10-14
|West Facing
|0-2
|1-3
|4-6
|5-7
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|4-6
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|South winds around 5 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:04 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:58 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 60s.
|Winds
|South winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Light and variable winds, becoming
northeast around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|7:04 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:59 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A moderate-building-to-large size, long to medium period northwest swell will build in late tonight through Thursday. During this time period, a strong, slow-moving Bering Sea low will send a moderate, long to medium period north swell into the local waters. This northwest and north swell combination will produce high surf that will likely prompt High Surf Advisories along Kauai and Oahu's north and west facing shores Wednesday. A long fetch will develop far northwest of the islands later this week and this will push in a third, even larger size northwest swell this weekend. This swell has a decent probability of generating XL, warning level surf along north and west facing shores this weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting S.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com