Quarantine Guidelines for Safe Travels Hawaiʻi Program Reduced to Align with CDC

January 4, 2022, 3:01 AM HST
* Updated January 4, 3:18 AM
Kahului Airport: May 29, 2021. Photo by JD Pells
Kahului Airport: May 29, 2021. Photo by JD Pells

The Safe Travels Hawai‘i program remains in place for domestic travel from the continental US and its Territories, with some important changes phasing in.

In alignment with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the mandatory self-quarantine period for individuals arriving in the Hawaiian Islands who are not fully vaccinated or do not have a negative pre-travel test result has been reduced from 10 days to five days, effective yesterday, Jan. 3, 2022.

In addition, beginning today, Jan. 4, travelers will not be required to complete the Safe Travels Health Questionnaire prior to departure to receive a QR code, according to the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority.

There are no additional State of Hawaiʻi requirements for passengers flying directly into Hawaiʻi from an international destination due to the US federal requirements currently in place.

For the latest information, travelers can find more at https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/.

