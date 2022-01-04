Maui Discussion

US Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) spoke on the Senate floor today, reflecting upon the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol and “continued threats” to American democracy. 

“A year ago, there was an attempted overthrow of American democracy right here in this building. We came perilously close to losing everything that night. Police officers were maimed and killed. Custodial workers and Senate staffers were hiding, with zero protection,” said Senator Schatz. “One year later, and I’m even more worried now.”

Schatz continued, “If we take a moment and we realize what’s at stake, we will realize what is required… It will require citizens to understand that democracy in this country is not what we have, it is what we do, and it is never, ever guaranteed.”

The full video of Sen. Schatzʻs floor speech is posted below, courtesy C-SPAN 2.

Video via Brian Schatz. Credit: C-SPAN2

