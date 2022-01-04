PC: University of Hawaiʻi Maui College / Certified Nurse Aide training program.

The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College’s Office of Extended Learning & Workforce Development is seeking applicants for a Nurse Aide Certificate program being offered with full tuition sponsorship.

The 15-week long course will begin on March 21 and end on June 30, 2022. Classes will be held Monday through Thursday, including online lectures during the evenings and in-person labs and clinical simulations during either a morning or evening option. The part-time program involves 10-11 hours of classes per week plus additional time necessary for studying.

Students will learn nurse aide and caregiving fundamentals to prepare for the State certified nurse aide examination and become a skilled entry-level healthcare provider. Assistance with searching for jobs or securing internship placements needed to fulfill requirements for the tuition sponsorship will also be provided.

Applicants must be ages 18 and older, possess a high school diploma or GED, and pass campus health clearances including COVID-19 vaccination.

Applications are available online. Contact [email protected] or 984-3606 with questions.