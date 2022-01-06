Pāʻia Beachfest. PC: Pāʻia Youth and Cultural Center

The 24th annual Pāʻia Bay Beachfest takes place on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. It is presented by Positively+KAI (Kai Lenny) with Marlon Tumacder, Pāʻia Youth and Cultural Center alumni and staff, and community-minded individuals and businesses.

This event is the only one of its kind at Pā‘ia Bay and is a tradition for generations of Maui board-riders. It is a fun and family-friendly showcase for Maui’s young bodyboarders to boast their style, tricks, and barrel-riding aptitude.

The event this year is being held in memory of Dylan Collins, who passed away in the summer of 2021. Collins was an all-around waterman, a Beachfest competitor, and a member of the PYCC. “Dylan always found his home in the water on the North Shore as a surfer, bodyboarder, and wing-foiler,” according to contest organizers.

The first heat is at 7:30 a.m., following an event blessing ceremony and dedication.

All Beachfest registration will be done online only and there will be no beach entry. Registration is open from Jan. 10, 2022 through Jan. 27 2022. Families and friends can follow the score live and view the heats and schedule in advance. All registration and event information is available at pyccmaui.org. The event is $30 to enter, and $10 per additional division. Divisions will be strictly split by age.

Competitors will be treated to a plate lunch prepared by the PYCC Pā‘ia Bay Café program, and will also receive a collectible T-shirt and sponsor swag bag.

Beachfest features special guests, emcees, and judges, including world-champion waterman Kai Lenny. A day of competitive wave-riding will be followed by an awards ceremony at sunset.

This is an alcohol-, drug- and tobacco-free event. Due to COVID restrictions, spectators are discouraged from attending, and food will only be offered to competitors.

The Pā‘ia Youth Council, Inc., which operates the Pā‘ia Youth & Cultural Center, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation funded by grants from the Maui County Department of Housing & Human Concerns, the State of Hawaiʻi Office of Youth Services, private foundations, community donations, and fundraisers.