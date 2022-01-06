Maui News

Two mariners rescued from disabled watercraft at Peʻahi, Maui

January 6, 2022, 11:29 AM HST
Updated January 6, 11:35 AM
Ocean rescue. File image by Wendy Osher.

Two mariners were rescued aboard a disabled watercraft off of Peʻahi, Maui, overnight.

A friend reported the two mariners were missing at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, after receiving a text message stating that the watercraft was having engine issues and they needed Coast Guard assistance.

Coast Guard crews responded to the area two nautical miles north of Peʻahi, and issued an Urgent Information Broadcast Notice to mariners in the area. The USCG also deployed a Dolphin helicopter, HC-130 Hercules aircraft, and a crew with the Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry to assist.

The disabled watercraft was located by an Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew at around 3:15 a.m., Thursday. The crew vectored in a Maui County Fire Boat to tow the mariners back to shore at Maliko boat ramp.

The Hercules aircrew provided overhead support, while the MFD also dispatched ground crews and a fire boat to respond to the incident.

Both mariners were reported to be in good condition.

