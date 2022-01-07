Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 07, 2022

January 7, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
no slideshow

Photo Credit: Donna Valentine

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
12-16
12-16
12-16
14-18 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. A slight chance of

                            showers. 		




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
North winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.3 feet 06:13 AM HST.




Low 0.6 feet 01:20 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:00 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly clear. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
North winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.1 feet 06:08 PM HST.




Low 0.5 feet 11:26 PM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 06:45 AM HST.




Low 0.5 feet 02:08 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:01 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf heights will continue at advisory levels today with a gradual decrease in surf heights expected as the current northwest swell slowly declines. A new larger northwest swell will arrive by early Saturday morning, likely producing warning level surf to most north and west facing shores through Sunday. As this swell declines on Monday yet another larger northwest swell arrives, pumping surf heights above warning thresholds on Tuesday and Wednesday. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph. 




