Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 12-16 12-16 12-16 14-18 West Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. A slight chance of

showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds North winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 06:13 AM HST. Low 0.6 feet 01:20 PM HST. Sunrise 7:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:00 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly clear. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds North winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.1 feet 06:08 PM HST. Low 0.5 feet 11:26 PM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. High Temperature Around 80. Winds Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 06:45 AM HST. Low 0.5 feet 02:08 PM HST. Sunrise 7:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:01 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf heights will continue at advisory levels today with a gradual decrease in surf heights expected as the current northwest swell slowly declines. A new larger northwest swell will arrive by early Saturday morning, likely producing warning level surf to most north and west facing shores through Sunday. As this swell declines on Monday yet another larger northwest swell arrives, pumping surf heights above warning thresholds on Tuesday and Wednesday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph.