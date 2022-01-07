Maui Surf Forecast for January 07, 2022
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|12-16
|12-16
|12-16
|14-18
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. A slight chance of
showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|North winds around 5 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:04 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:00 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly clear.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|North winds around 5 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:04 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:01 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf heights will continue at advisory levels today with a gradual decrease in surf heights expected as the current northwest swell slowly declines. A new larger northwest swell will arrive by early Saturday morning, likely producing warning level surf to most north and west facing shores through Sunday. As this swell declines on Monday yet another larger northwest swell arrives, pumping surf heights above warning thresholds on Tuesday and Wednesday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com