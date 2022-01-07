North-bound traffic on South Kīhei Road will be detoured on a portion of South Kīhei Road – between Ohukai Road and Kaonoulu Street – from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 10-14, 2022, according to the Department of Public Works Highways Division.

County personnel will be cleaning storm drains with a Vac truck in front of the new Maui Bay Villas (former Maui Lu Resort) on South Kīhei Road, according to a County of Maui press release.

The north-bound lane of South Kīhei Road will detour on Kaonoulu Street, Kenolio Road, Ohukai Road and back on to South Kīhei Road. The south-bound lane will continue on South Kīhei Road with some lane changes to accommodate site work.