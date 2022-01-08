Maui News

Maui United Way staff volunteering for Feed My Sheep at their Mokuhau Street location. (left to right: Makana Nunes, Sherry Yamashita, Nicholas Winfrey, Revelation Manini and Angela Stewart)

The Matson Foundation contributed $15,000 to Maui United Way’s 2021-2022 campaign, which will target local needs around education, health and financial stability through vital programs that are offered throughout Maui County.

“Maui United Way is overwhelmingly grateful for the caring support of the Matson Foundation, as well as the employee’s contribution, which allows us to provide much-needed support to those in need, here in Maui County,” said Nicholas Winfrey, president and CPO of Maui United Way.

Maui United Way supports 39 health and human service programs on Maui, with over 300 businesses contributing to its annual campaign.

Maui United Way depends on the continued support of local businesses and community members to address Maui’s most vital needs. With each additional donation, Maui United Way is one step closer to its goal of creating a better tomorrow.

To learn more about Maui United Way or to make a contribution, visit www.mauiunitedway.org or call 808-244-8787.

