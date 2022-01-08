Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 12-16 18-25 18-25 18-25 West Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. High Temperature Around 80. Winds North winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 06:45 AM HST. Low 0.5 feet 02:08 PM HST. Sunrise 7:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:01 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds Southeast winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.1 feet 08:05 PM HST. Low 0.9 feet 12:15 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Southeast winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 07:13 AM HST. Low 0.4 feet 02:55 PM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:02 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A large northwest swell spreading down the island chain will likely produce warning level surf along most north and west facing shores of the islands from later today into Sunday. This swell will gradually lower from Sunday night into Monday. Another potentially larger northwest swell arriving Monday night will likely bring warning level surf through Tuesday. As that northwest swell declines Wednesday, yet another large northwest swell will arrive late Wednesday night with warning level surf on Thursday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph.