Maui Surf Forecast for January 08, 2022
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|12-16
|18-25
|18-25
|18-25
|West Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|North winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:04 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:01 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds around 5 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds around 5 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:05 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:02 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A large northwest swell spreading down the island chain will likely produce warning level surf along most north and west facing shores of the islands from later today into Sunday. This swell will gradually lower from Sunday night into Monday. Another potentially larger northwest swell arriving Monday night will likely bring warning level surf through Tuesday. As that northwest swell declines Wednesday, yet another large northwest swell will arrive late Wednesday night with warning level surf on Thursday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph.
