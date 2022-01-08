Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 08, 2022

January 8, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
no slideshow

Photo Credit: Donna Valentine

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
12-16
18-25
18-25
18-25 




West Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
North winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 06:45 AM HST.




Low 0.5 feet 02:08 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:01 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

                            showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.1 feet 08:05 PM HST.




Low 0.9 feet 12:15 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.7 feet 07:13 AM HST.




Low 0.4 feet 02:55 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:02 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A large northwest swell spreading down the island chain will likely produce warning level surf along most north and west facing shores of the islands from later today into Sunday. This swell will gradually lower from Sunday night into Monday. Another potentially larger northwest swell arriving Monday night will likely bring warning level surf through Tuesday. As that northwest swell declines Wednesday, yet another large northwest swell will arrive late Wednesday night with warning level surf on Thursday. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


am        pm

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
 
