Online applications for the 2022 Lānaʻi Axis Deer hunting season will be available Jan. 10. Photo Courtesy: DLNR

Governor David Ige signed a supplemental proclamation that extends the emergency relief period for conditions created by the overpopulation of axis deer in Maui County.

Weather conditions and unexpected delays in shipments of critical mitigation materials continue to delay the state’s effort to manage the axis deer population on Maui, according to the governor.

The deer have been encroaching onto active runways at the Kahului Airport, creating unsafe conditions for aircraft landings and take-offs, according to state officials.

“Last year, large numbers of axis deer started migrating into agricultural and developed areas seeking food and water during a period of drought in Maui County. This contributed to the loss of crops and the devastation of area farms. Hundreds of deer have died, and decomposing carcasses threaten to contaminate streams and the ocean,” according to state officials.

“The axis deer are threatening the safety, health and welfare of our residents and visitors on Maui. I’m extending the disaster declaration to enable the state and county to handle the axis deer problem as quickly and efficiently as possible,” said Gov. Ige.

“I want to thank the Governor for his willingness to work with me to get this proclamation extended,” said Sen. Lynn DeCoite (Senate District 7 – Hāna, East and Upcountry Maui, Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi and Kahoʻolawe). “This extension allows for the continued deployment of resources to adequately address this issue in the affected areas on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lāna’i and find more permanent solutions.”

This current supplemental proclamation extends the disaster emergency relief period through Mar. 7, 2022 unless terminated or superseded by a separate proclamation.