Maui Obituaries for the week ending Jan. 9, 2022. May they rest in peace.

Feb. 5, 1925 – Jan. 6, 2022

Rogelio Sayo Tinaza

Sep. 20, 1945 – Dec. 20, 2021

Rogelio Sayo Tinaza of Makawao, Maui, passed away on Dec. 20, 2021 in Wailuku, Maui. He was born on Sep. 20, 1945 in the Philippines.

Rogelio is pre-deceased by his wife, Helena “Yadao” Tinaza. He is survived by his children, Andres (Remy) Yadao, Rosemarie (Ronald) Bergonia, Mylene (Oscar) Tinaza-Medrano, Janice (Arieste) Nono; granddaughters, Rona Marie Bergonia, Rose Anne Bergonia, Khara Jane Nono, Katelyn Nono, Kaylee Nono; grandsons, Adrian Yadao, Arielle James (Jazmyn Kaleo) Yadao, Piolo Vidal Tinaza, Gian Carlo Medrano; great-grandsons, Xairus Kian Lokela Yadao, Casey James Yadao, and Aiden James Yadao.

A Funeral Service for Rogelio will be held at Ballard Family Mortuary located at 440 Ala Makani Street, Kahului, Hawaiʻi 96732 on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Family viewing will begin at 5 p.m.; public viewing at 6 p.m. and prayer service at 7 p.m.

Ballard Family Mortuary has requested that as precaution and for the safety of everyone, all who attend are required to use facial masks and practice social distancing during this time.

Feb. 14, 1963 – Dec. 19, 2021

Lucio Madamba

Dec. 13, 1925 – Dec. 23, 2021

Lucio Daguio Madamba, 96

Lucio Daguio Madamba passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 23, 2021. He was born in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte, Philippines.

He is survived by his wife, Magdalena Madamba; children, Nora Madamba, Corazon (Kennan) Randolph, and Eric (Jeslyne) Madamba; grandchildren, Kristopher Randolph, Keralyn Randolph, Krystal Randolph, Micah Madamba, and Maddux Madamba.

Mahalo to Bayada and Hospice Maui for their help, aide, and care for Papa Lucio.

Services will be held at Norman’s Mortuary on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Viewing will be at 9 a.m. with service at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at Maui Memorial Park at 12:30 p.m.

The family requires attendees to be fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID test within 48 hours.

Tammy Yu Ling Ku’ulei Anuenue Aipa-Napoleon

Tammy Yu Ling Ku’ulei Anuenue Aipa-Napoleon was born on Sep. 21, 1970 in Honolulu, Oʻahu and gained her angel wings and called to heaven on Dec. 6, 2021 at home surrounded by her loved ones.

Survived by her husband Joseph Napoleon III, her daughters Jaysha (Dillon) Fernandez, Jaymee(Josh Umeda) Napoleon, Anona Napoleon & Ilima Napoleon, her sons Joshua(Codey Carpio) Napoleon, Tekahi(Cijon Chee) Napoleon, & Maui Napoleon, her mother Roberta Lani (Robert) Mann, her siblings Robin Aipa from Kauai, Thomas(Dione)Aipa from Oʻahu, Tasha Aipa from Kamuela, Toni (James Loti Toetuu) Aipa-Toetuu from Oʻahu ,Elia (Malia Bertelmann) Mundon from Honokaa & Sasha Andrade from Washington. She leaves behind 17 grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.

Originally from Oʻahu, Tammy and Joey moved to the big island where their family continued to grow. Tammy had a heart of gold, she enjoyed life, lived everyday happy and blessed. She was always smiling, so kind, compassionate and gentle, always seen the beauty in everything and everyone. Tammy surrounded herself around her children, grandchildren and family. She shared the passion of paddling with her husband and family, enjoyed ventures of boat fishing and surfing. Tammy was an entrepreneur. She was a masseuse and an eyelash extension technician but best of all she was a mom, grandma, daughter, aunty & sibling who will be unmeasurably missed. Tammy touched a lot of people during her time here on earth, we will forever miss her beautiful smile.

Michael Anthony Maeda

June 4, 1956 – Dec. 7, 2021

Michael Anthony Maeda, 65 of Kihei passed away on Dec. 7, 2021. He was born on June 4, 1956. He was a 1974 graduate of Baldwin High School and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was a Stations Operations Representative at United Airlines (Kahului) for 35 years.

He is survived by his parents, Clement and Helen, sisters, June (Louis) Gonsalves, Jean (Gordon) Macaya; brothers, Paul, Robert and Glenn; nephews, Paul D. (Nai and their children, Nainoa and Nathan), Paliku, Matthew (Ariel and their child Elina), Rory Macaya; nieces, Amber (Andrew) Bartoces, their children, Arissa and Aydan, and Stacey Gonsalves and her children, Shaylah and Eliyah.

Funeral services will be held at Ballards Family Mortuary on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Family time at 8 a.m., followed by public visitation from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Services at 11:30 a.m. Burial at Makawao Veteran’s Cemetery at 1 p.m.

Condolences may be sent to P. O. Box 614, Kīhei, HI 96753. Online condolences may be made at: www.ballardfamilymortuaries.com.

John “John-John” Kanohokula Jr.

Oct. 30, 1989 – Jan. 1, 2022

John Andrew Mahialani Kanohokula Jr. of Wailuku, Hawaiʻi passed away on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. He was born in Wailuku, Hawaiʻi on Oct. 30, 1989 to Jocelyn Cortez-Tuquero Kanohokula and John Kanohokula Sr. He is predeceased by Grandpa Eddie Kanohokula and Great-Grandparents, Pedro and Dominga Tuquero and Jose and Dolores Cortez.

He is survived by his Wife, Michelle Kanohokula; Sons, Kai Kanohokula and Nixon Kanohokula; Parents, Jocelyn Cortez-Tuquero Kanohokula and John Kanohokula Sr.; Brothers, Jarren Kanohokula and Jayden Kanohokula; Grandparents, Mary Kanohokula, and Henry and Marina Cortez; Uncles, Charles Cortez and Eddie (Earlynn) Kanohokula Jr.; Aunties, Janet (Derek) Yoro, Juliet (Nathan Sparks) Cortez, and Kehau Kanohokula; Cousins, Kylor Sparks, Cade Sparks, Jacob Yoro, Dylan Yoro, Zachary Suan-Kanohokula, Jasmine Kanohokula-Duran, Richard Duran Jr., Eddie Kanohokula III, BJ Kanohokula, Matthew Kanahokula, and Malia Kanohokula.

Public visitation will be held at Norman’s Mortuary for two days: Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 from 6 – 9 p.m. with services at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with mass to follow at Christ the King Church at 12 p.m. Burial will be at Valley Isle Memorial Park in Haiku at 2 p.m.

Due to COVID restrictions, we are requiring masks and social distancing. Temperature checks will also be done at the door.

Barbara Kahaulelio Kawa’a

Oct. 21, 1937 – Nov. 30, 2021

Barbara Kawa’a of Waiehu Kou was called home by Ke Akua on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. She was first employed at Maui Palms and ended her career at Tokyo Tei. Barbara spent her life looking after others and could always be counted on when needed. Her cooking was Oh So Ono and loved by all! Her door was always open, her heart was always giving and her love was everlasting. She will be truly missed and always

cherished. Rest in Love!

Loved ones that cleared the path are her two son’s Darrell (Mona) and Keola. Loved ones that will hold her dear until they meet again, her loving husband who’s life was his wife, Kalei Barry Kawa’a. Daughters Helene (Eric), Toni (Shaggy), Tammie (Kulia), TNani (Malia) and Kylee. Son’s Kauhi, Shane (Christine) and Yoda. Sisters Jean, Ulu and Val. Eight grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

A celebration of life will be held at Ballard’s on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Visitation and program 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Family requests no flowers.

Ryozo Yamaguchi

Sept. 30, 1952 – Dec. 29, 2021

Reverend Ryozo Yamaguchi passed away on Dec. 29, 2021 peacefully at his residence in Pāʻia, Maui.

Rev. Yamaguchi was born in Kani, Japan on Sept. 30, 1952, and first arrived in the United States as a Zen monk in 1977. He moved to Hawai’i in 1987 where he was minister at the Pa’ia Rinzai Zen Mission for over 30 years, during which he dedicated his service to the issei, nisei and current generations of the temple membership, as well as the greater Buddhist and Okinawan community on Maui.

He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Adrienne Yamaguchi, and his parents, Naohiko and Yotsue Yamaguchi. He is survived by his children Jesse (Charlotte Lin), Mika, and Naomi Yamaguchi; his brothers Toyohiko, Norio, Yoshio, Katsuhiko, and Kesuke Yamaguchi; and sisters Rikuko Yoshida and Miho Umemiya.

Funeral service will be held at the Pāʻia Rinzai Zen Mission on Friday, Jan. 7. Visitation will begin at 12 p.m. followed by the service at 2 p.m. Indoor masking and full COVID-19 vaccination will be required.