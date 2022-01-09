Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 22-26 22-26 18-22 18-22 West Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Sunny. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 07:13 AM HST. Low 0.4 feet 02:55 PM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:02 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly clear. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Southeast winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.3 feet 10:33 PM HST. Low 1.2 feet 02:03 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Sunny until 11 AM, then partly sunny. A

chance of showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds South winds around 5 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon. Tides Kahului High 1.5 feet 07:37 AM HST. Low 0.3 feet 03:41 PM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:02 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The first is a series of northwest swells will peak this morning, then slowly lower through Monday. A second and slightly larger northwest swell is expected to arrive late Monday, peak late Monday night through early Tuesday, then slowly lower late Tuesday through Wednesday. A third and equally large northwest swell will fill in Wednesday night, peak on Thursday, then slowly lower Thursday night and Friday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 5-10mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the S.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with SE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE 5-10mph in the afternoon.