Maui Surf Forecast for January 09, 2022
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|22-26
|22-26
|18-22
|18-22
|West Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Sunny.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|East winds around 5 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:05 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:02 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly clear.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds around 5 mph.
|
|Weather
|Sunny until 11 AM, then partly sunny. A
chance of showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|South winds around 5 mph, becoming west
in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|7:05 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:02 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The first is a series of northwest swells will peak this morning, then slowly lower through Monday. A second and slightly larger northwest swell is expected to arrive late Monday, peak late Monday night through early Tuesday, then slowly lower late Tuesday through Wednesday. A third and equally large northwest swell will fill in Wednesday night, peak on Thursday, then slowly lower Thursday night and Friday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 5-10mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the S.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with SE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE 5-10mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com