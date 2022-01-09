Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 09, 2022

January 9, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Todd Melton

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
22-26
22-26
18-22
18-22 




West Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Sunny. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.7 feet 07:13 AM HST.




Low 0.4 feet 02:55 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:02 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly clear. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.3 feet 10:33 PM HST.




Low 1.2 feet 02:03 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Sunny until 11 AM, then partly sunny. A

                            chance of showers. 		




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
South winds around 5 mph, becoming west

                            in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.5 feet 07:37 AM HST.




Low 0.3 feet 03:41 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:02 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The first is a series of northwest swells will peak this morning, then slowly lower through Monday. A second and slightly larger northwest swell is expected to arrive late Monday, peak late Monday night through early Tuesday, then slowly lower late Tuesday through Wednesday. A third and equally large northwest swell will fill in Wednesday night, peak on Thursday, then slowly lower Thursday night and Friday. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 5-10mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the S. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with SE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE 5-10mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
 
