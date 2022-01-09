Maui News

Project Mahiʻai introduces “Fresh at Sunset” at the Maui Sunday Market

January 9, 2022, 8:01 AM HST
* Updated January 9, 8:03 AM
3 Comments
Hiʻilei Martinson, at left, and Tina Keko‘olani showcase Haleakalā Supah Shots at the Maui Sunday Market in Kahului from 4 to 8 Sunday evenings. They are part of Project MAHIʻAI offering fresh-produce items in person and online at projectmahiai.net.

For the first time, the Maui Sunday Market will offer garden-fresh produce–such as avocados, lilikoʻi (passion fruit) and herbs of basil and rosemary–from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Kahului Shopping Center parking lot. 

Amidst food trucks, crafters and other tented vendors, Project Mahiʻai (“farmer”) will offer fresh vegetables and fruits grown by the Native community.

Project vendors also will offer citrus, jams, jellies, chutney and Haleakalā Supah Shots. 

Funded by the state Office of Hawaiian Affairs, Project Mahiʻai provides an Amazon-style sales-and-distribution system aiming to serve Native Hawaiian farmers and ranchers. The project booth also will provide a distribution site Sundays for produce ordered online. 

To order items–including meats, eggs and dairy, when available–register at website projectmahiai.net or download an app at website projectmahiai/app. 

Contact project manager Hiʻilei Martinson for more information and/or to sign up as a participating farmer or rancher selling or distributing at sunset Sundays. Martinson can be reached by cell/text at 808-779-5143 or email [email protected] 

