Existing park boundary fence along the upper elevations near Nu’u and Kaupo Gap. Left side shows habitat recovery. Right side shows areas impacted by feral animals. Photo credit: Haleakala NP, C. Fukushima.

The County of Maui Department of Housing and Human Concerns is soliciting grant proposals for feral animal control program funds available in FY2022. The deadline for submissions is 4:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.

Grant applications may be submitted by all qualified private nonprofit and for-profit organizations providing or planning to provide island specific services and programs for the control of feral animals within Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi.

Application forms and instructions can be found on the department’s Grants Management Division website at https://www.mauicounty.gov/252/Grants-Management-Division.

For more information, call 808-270-7807.