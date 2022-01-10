Maui News
Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi FY2022 Feral Animal Control application deadline, Jan. 31
A
A
A
The County of Maui Department of Housing and Human Concerns is soliciting grant proposals for feral animal control program funds available in FY2022. The deadline for submissions is 4:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.
Grant applications may be submitted by all qualified private nonprofit and for-profit organizations providing or planning to provide island specific services and programs for the control of feral animals within Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi.
Application forms and instructions can be found on the department’s Grants Management Division website at https://www.mauicounty.gov/252/Grants-Management-Division.
For more information, call 808-270-7807.
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Turo owners pivot to keep up with growing car rental supply 2Jan. 9, 2022 COVID-19 Update: 4,578 new cases in Hawaiʻi, 3 deaths 3Project Mahiʻai introduces “Fresh at Sunset” at the Maui Sunday Market 4Governor Ige extends emergency relief period for Maui’s axis deer problem 5Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Jan. 9, 2022 6High Surf Warning: Molokaʻi north and west shores, and Maui North Shore