Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 20-25 20-25 22-26 25-35 West Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. A chance of showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds South winds around 5 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon. Tides Kahului High 1.5 feet 07:37 AM HST. Low 0.3 feet 03:41 PM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:02 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds South winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.6 feet 11:55 PM HST. Low 1.3 feet 05:47 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. A chance of showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Northeast winds around 5 mph,

increasing to around 15 mph in the

afternoon. Tides Kahului High 1.3 feet 07:59 AM HST. Low 0.1 feet 04:23 PM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:03 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A large northwest swell, from a 300 direction, will slowly decrease today. However, a larger northwest swell will arrive later tonight from a 320 degree direction, peaking on Tuesday, then slowly lowering Tuesday night into Wednesday. A third northwest swell, also from a 320 degree direction, will likely arrive by Wednesday night, peaking on Thursday, then lowering slowly from late Thursday to Friday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 10-15mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting S 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 10-15mph.