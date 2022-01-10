Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 10, 2022

January 10, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Dana Sue Sizer Drauden

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
20-25
20-25
22-26
25-35 




West Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. A chance of showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
South winds around 5 mph, becoming west

                            in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.5 feet 07:37 AM HST.




Low 0.3 feet 03:41 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:02 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

                            cloudy. A chance of showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
South winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.6 feet 11:55 PM HST.




Low 1.3 feet 05:47 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. A chance of showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 5 mph,

                            increasing to around 15 mph in the

                            afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.3 feet 07:59 AM HST.




Low 0.1 feet 04:23 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:03 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A large northwest swell, from a 300 direction, will slowly decrease today. However, a larger northwest swell will arrive later tonight from a 320 degree direction, peaking on Tuesday, then slowly lowering Tuesday night into Wednesday. A third northwest swell, also from a 320 degree direction, will likely arrive by Wednesday night, peaking on Thursday, then lowering slowly from late Thursday to Friday. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 10-15mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting S 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 10-15mph. 




Comments
