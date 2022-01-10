Maui Surf Forecast for January 10, 2022
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|20-25
|20-25
|22-26
|25-35
|West Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Partly sunny. A chance of showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|South winds around 5 mph, becoming west
in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|7:05 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:02 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|South winds around 5 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. A chance of showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 5 mph,
increasing to around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|7:05 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:03 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A large northwest swell, from a 300 direction, will slowly decrease today. However, a larger northwest swell will arrive later tonight from a 320 degree direction, peaking on Tuesday, then slowly lowering Tuesday night into Wednesday. A third northwest swell, also from a 320 degree direction, will likely arrive by Wednesday night, peaking on Thursday, then lowering slowly from late Thursday to Friday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 10-15mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting S 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 10-15mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com