Maui News

Sherrilynn Nishikuni named MEO Assistant Transportation Director

January 10, 2022, 8:48 AM HST
* Updated January 10, 9:01 AM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Sherrilynn Nishikuni.

Maui Economic Opportunity has named Sherrilynn Nishikuni as Assistant Director of Transportation, the No. 2 post in the department.

In her 21 years at MEO Transportation, Nishikuni has driven buses and served as a dispatcher/reservationist, scheduler/planner and lead reservationist. She was Transportation Office Supervisor, overseeing daily operations, before being promoted to Assistant Director in late December.

Nishikuni joined MEO in November 2001 after five years as the lead bus driver with Robert’s Hawaiʻi – Student Transportation.

She will support Director Patty Copperfield and assist with the overall administration, operation and supervision of the Transportation program and staff.

MEO Transportation operates the Maui Bus Americans with Disabilities Act Paratransit bus system for persons with disabilities along public transportation routes and provides specialized transportation throughout Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānai.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

MEO buses carry kupuna, youths, persons with disabilities, residents in remote areas and people needing rides to dialysis and health appointments, to their jobs, and to do their shopping. MEO drivers take seniors to meal sites and youths to after-school centers.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information about MEO bus services, call 808-877-7651 on Maui, 808-553-3218 on Moloka‘i and 808-565-6665 on Lāna‘i.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Turo owners pivot to keep up with growing car rental supply 2Jan. 9, 2022 COVID-19 Update: 4,578 new cases in Hawaiʻi, 3 deaths 3Project Mahiʻai introduces “Fresh at Sunset” at the Maui Sunday Market 4Governor Ige extends emergency relief period for Maui’s axis deer problem 5Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Jan. 9, 2022 6High Surf Warning: Molokaʻi north and west shores, and Maui North Shore