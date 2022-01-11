Maui Surf Forecast for January 11, 2022
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|15-20
|20-30
|22-26
|22-26
|West Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. A chance of showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:05 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:03 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. A slight chance of
showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:05 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:04 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Warning-level surf along exposed north and west facing shores is expected today into Wednesday as a west-northwest swell arrives and moves through. As this source slowly eases late Wednesday, the next west-northwest swell is forecast to arrive Thursday, which could drive the surf back toward warning levels Thursday through Friday. A gradual downward trend is then expected over the weekend for north and west facing shores. Outside of some wrap into the typical areas from the west-northwest swells, small surf will continue for south and east facing shores shores.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a stomach to shoulder high NNW medium period swell filling in during the afternoon.
Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with NNW winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting NE 10-15mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 10-15mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 15-20mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a waist to stomach high NNW medium period swell filling in during the afternoon.
Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 10-15mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com