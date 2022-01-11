Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 11, 2022

January 11, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Steven Mark

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
15-20
20-30
22-26
22-26 




West Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. A chance of showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.3 feet 07:59 AM HST.




Low 0.1 feet 04:23 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:03 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

                            showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.9 feet 12:35 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. A slight chance of

                            showers. 		




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 05:02 PM HST. 











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:04 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Warning-level surf along exposed north and west facing shores is expected today into Wednesday as a west-northwest swell arrives and moves through. As this source slowly eases late Wednesday, the next west-northwest swell is forecast to arrive Thursday, which could drive the surf back toward warning levels Thursday through Friday. A gradual downward trend is then expected over the weekend for north and west facing shores. Outside of some wrap into the typical areas from the west-northwest swells, small surf will continue for south and east facing shores shores. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a stomach to shoulder high NNW medium period swell filling in during the afternoon.


				  Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with NNW winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting NE 10-15mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 10-15mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 15-20mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a waist to stomach high NNW medium period swell filling in during the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 10-15mph. 




