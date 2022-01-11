Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 15-20 20-30 22-26 22-26 West Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. A chance of showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.3 feet 07:59 AM HST. Low 0.1 feet 04:23 PM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:03 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 12:35 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. A slight chance of

showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 05:02 PM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:04 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Warning-level surf along exposed north and west facing shores is expected today into Wednesday as a west-northwest swell arrives and moves through. As this source slowly eases late Wednesday, the next west-northwest swell is forecast to arrive Thursday, which could drive the surf back toward warning levels Thursday through Friday. A gradual downward trend is then expected over the weekend for north and west facing shores. Outside of some wrap into the typical areas from the west-northwest swells, small surf will continue for south and east facing shores shores.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a stomach to shoulder high NNW medium period swell filling in during the afternoon.

Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with NNW winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting NE 10-15mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 10-15mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 15-20mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a waist to stomach high NNW medium period swell filling in during the afternoon.

Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 10-15mph.