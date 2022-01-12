Mahalawa Bridge. PC: County of Maui.

Hāna Highway at Milepost 43 will be closed to traffic during various hours from Friday through Sunday, Jan. 14-16, 2022, to complete work on Mahalawa Bridge in East Maui.

Goodfellow Brothers, LLC and the County of Maui’s Department of Public Works issued the notice saying one lane of traffic will remain open while preparations are made on Thursday and Friday, Jan. 13 and 14, during daytime hours.

The road will close at 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, through 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan 15. The road will reopen to traffic overnight from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. On Sunday, Jan. 16, the road will be closed again from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The contractor will install asphalt pavement, striping, relocate signs and other needed work to complete installation of a temporary pre-engineered bridge over the existing Mahalawa Bridge.

During the road closure, motorists should choose an alternate route. Visitors planning to visit Hāna during the road closure should return to Central Maui by way of Hāna Highway (not Piʻilani Highway) to avoid the area.

The Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience to the public. For additional information, call the Department of Public Works Engineering Office at 808-270-7745.