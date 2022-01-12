A “Da Bee” shuttle bus makes a stop to pick up passengers on Wells Street in Wailuku. The stream-lined registration process was announced today to make it more convenient for riders to get free transportation in Wailuku town. PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden

The County of Maui Department of Management has a new streamlined registration process for riding the Da Bee shuttle in Wailuku.

Effective immediately, shuttle riders no longer need to register online to ride Da Bee. They can jump on any of the shuttles, fill out a quick Rider Pass Form available from the driver, or download the form in advance at www.WailukuLive.com/DaBee, and receive a Da Bee Rider Card on the spot. Then, simply show your Rider Card whenever you ride Da Bee.

“We extend a big mahalo to the commuters who are taking advantage of this free transportation to/from Wailuku on Da Bee,” said Mayor Michael Victorino. “This shuttle service is part of our County’s mitigation efforts to reduce traffic during the Wailuku Town Improvements Project, which includes various road upgrades and the new four-level parking structure. We appreciate everyone’s patience during this construction period.”

Shuttle routes include various “flower” stops in Wailuku along with temporary parking at Maui Lani Safeway (across from H.P Baldwin High School) and Wells Park (on Wells Street). Shuttles run Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.