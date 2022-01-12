For all students grades 9-12 who are thinking about higher education, the University of Hawaiʻi’s Nā Pua Noʻeau program will host “We Go Kākou STATEWIDE” on Feb. 2 and 16 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The free virtual event also is open to students’ ʻohana.

There will be swag, games, prizes and hands-on activities related to attending college at the University of Hawaiʻi’s 10 campuses. Learn about higher education from the convenience of your own home. The event is open to 200 seniors and 300 9th to 11th graders and their families.

For information or to sign up, go to [email protected] or call 808-956-0939.

“The overall intent of We Go Kākou is to excite Hawaiʻi’s students about higher education and have them enrolled in college as an option and a link to broaden career opportunities.” said Kinohi Gomes, Nā Pua Noʻeau UH Mānoa Director.

Nā Pua Noʻeau provides students of all ages along with their ʻohana to a plethora of first class learning opportunities, which provides them direct access and a bridge between the community and higher education.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Learning opportunities for students and their ʻohana are held in collaboration with university and community organizations including the Native Hawaiian Science, Engineering & Mentorship Program, Hawaiʻi Department of Education, Project Kuleana, Kamehameha Schools and Liliʻuokalani Trust.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Other Nā Pua Noʻeau programs include:

ʻOhana Enrichment ma ka Hale: STEM & the Arts family enrichment

Moʻolelo & A Lullaby: Pre-kindergarten through 3rd grade and family literacy

Paint Pāʻina: 4th through 12th grade and family literacy through visual arts

Let’s Cook Kākou: STEM and culinary arts

Summer Institute: middle and high school STEM & the Arts summer intensive program.

Nā Pua Noʻeau has been running programs for students of all ages grades since 1989. There are Nā Pua Noʻeau centers at UH Mānoa, UH Hilo, UH Maui College, Kauaʻi Community College and at UH West Oʻahu.