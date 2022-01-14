Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 14, 2022

January 14, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Jan Busch

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
12-16
10-15
10-15
12-16 




West Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 08:32 AM HST.




High 1.0 feet 11:30 AM HST.











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:05 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 50s. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 06:17 PM HST.




High 2.4 feet 02:03 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
South winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            north in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 08:51 AM HST.




High 1.1 feet 12:21 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:06 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will remain around to above average through the weekend as overlapping, west-northwest swells arrive and move through. The west-northwest swell that arrived Thursday will hold today before easing into the weekend. The next pulse is forecast to arrive late tonight into Saturday, which will drive the surf well above advisory levels for exposed north and west facing shores of the smaller islands. A gradual downward trend is anticipated Sunday into Monday. For the extended, expect an upward trend Tuesday through midweek, with the primary swell direction holding out of the west-northwest. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Semi clean/sideshore texture and current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 10-15mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with SE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E 10-15mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
