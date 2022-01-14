Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 12-16 10-15 10-15 12-16 West Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 08:32 AM HST. High 1.0 feet 11:30 AM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:05 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 50s. Winds Southeast winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 06:17 PM HST. High 2.4 feet 02:03 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds South winds around 5 mph, becoming

north in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 08:51 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 12:21 PM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:06 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will remain around to above average through the weekend as overlapping, west-northwest swells arrive and move through. The west-northwest swell that arrived Thursday will hold today before easing into the weekend. The next pulse is forecast to arrive late tonight into Saturday, which will drive the surf well above advisory levels for exposed north and west facing shores of the smaller islands. A gradual downward trend is anticipated Sunday into Monday. For the extended, expect an upward trend Tuesday through midweek, with the primary swell direction holding out of the west-northwest.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Semi clean/sideshore texture and current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 10-15mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with SE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E 10-15mph in the afternoon.