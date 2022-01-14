Maui Surf Forecast for January 14, 2022
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|12-16
|10-15
|10-15
|12-16
|West Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:05 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:05 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 50s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds around 5 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|South winds around 5 mph, becoming
north in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|7:05 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:06 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will remain around to above average through the weekend as overlapping, west-northwest swells arrive and move through. The west-northwest swell that arrived Thursday will hold today before easing into the weekend. The next pulse is forecast to arrive late tonight into Saturday, which will drive the surf well above advisory levels for exposed north and west facing shores of the smaller islands. A gradual downward trend is anticipated Sunday into Monday. For the extended, expect an upward trend Tuesday through midweek, with the primary swell direction holding out of the west-northwest.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Semi clean/sideshore texture and current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 10-15mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with SE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E 10-15mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com