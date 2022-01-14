The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority provided a fall 2021 update of the Maui Nui Destination Management Action Plan that shows 78% of the 18 sub-actions for phase 1 are in progress, with one sub-action about safe sun screen education completed.

Phase 1 of the Maui Nui Destination Management Action Plan (DMAP) is underway, with 16 of the 18 sub-actions in progress and one sub-action completed, according to the second update provided by the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority.

The Destination Management Action Plan aims to rebuild, redefine and reset the direction of tourism over a three-year period.

It was approved by the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority’s board of directors in December 2020 and it was released to the public and published on HTA’s website on March 4, 2021.

This update focuses on the Maui actions identified for Phase 1 (calendar year 2021) implementation. Two sub-actions identified to start in Phase 2 already are underway.

Highlights of Maui DMAP Sub-Actions In Progress:

Hawaiian Airlines created a 5-minute in-flight Travel Pono video which is being aired in-flight.

United Airlines is making the Mālama Hawai‘i videos accessible in its video/movie library on all flights to the Hawaiian Islands. Starting in the first quarter of 2022, United Airlines will be sending these videos to all passengers via email when booking their Hawai‘i flight.

Maui County’s Management Department is working on a Park Maui program to address parking congestion.

The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority and Maui Visitors and Convention Bureau held community forums on Nov. 2 to provide an update on progress being made on the Maui DMAP and to receive input on regenerative tourism activities.

Requests for proposals were issued for the Kūkulu Ola, Aloha ‘Āina and Community Enrichment programs.

Completed Sub-Action:

To promote Hawai‘i’s sunscreen law and educate visitors about proper sunscreen use, the Maui Visitors and Convention Bureau (MVCB) added the App Reef Safe Sunscreen information to the image carousel of the goHawaii app. So far it has received good engagement and impressions. MVCB also published an article with the Surfrider Foundation regarding reef safe sunscreen and is conducting a reef safe sunscreen campaign for the duration of 2022.

To view the full Maui Destination Management Action Plan Fall 2021 Progress Report, click here.