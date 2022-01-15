Maui Surf Forecast for January 15, 2022
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|10-14
|12-16
|10-15
|8-12
|West Facing
|3-5
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly sunny until 12 PM, then mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|East winds around 5 mph, becoming north
in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|7:05 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:06 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly
cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 60s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny until 12 PM, then mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:05 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:06 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Overlapping west-northwest swells will keep surf elevated along exposed north and west facing shores through the end of the week. As the current west-northwest swell slowly decreases this morning, yet another west-northwest swell builds into the region into Sunday. The High Surf Advisory (HSA) for exposed north and west facing shores continues through Sunday afternoon. Surf heights may briefly drop below advisory levels early this morning for some areas as the next swell slowly builds into the area. Long range guidance continues to show a third west-northwest swell building into the region on Tuesday and Wednesday, likely reaching HSA levels.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 5-10mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com