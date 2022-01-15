Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 15, 2022

January 15, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Jack Reilly

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
10-14
12-16
10-15
8-12 




West Facing
3-5
4-6
4-6
3-5 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny until 12 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph, becoming north

                            in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 08:51 AM HST.




High 1.1 feet 12:21 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:06 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Isolated showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

                            evening, becoming light and variable.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 06:53 PM HST.




High 2.5 feet 02:32 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny until 12 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 09:13 AM HST.




High 1.1 feet 01:02 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:06 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Overlapping west-northwest swells will keep surf elevated along exposed north and west facing shores through the end of the week. As the current west-northwest swell slowly decreases this morning, yet another west-northwest swell builds into the region into Sunday. The High Surf Advisory (HSA) for exposed north and west facing shores continues through Sunday afternoon. Surf heights may briefly drop below advisory levels early this morning for some areas as the next swell slowly builds into the area. Long range guidance continues to show a third west-northwest swell building into the region on Tuesday and Wednesday, likely reaching HSA levels. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 5-10mph. 




