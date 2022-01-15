Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 10-14 12-16 10-15 8-12 West Facing 3-5 4-6 4-6 3-5 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny until 12 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds around 5 mph, becoming north

in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 08:51 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 12:21 PM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:06 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 06:53 PM HST. High 2.5 feet 02:32 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny until 12 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 09:13 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 01:02 PM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:06 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Overlapping west-northwest swells will keep surf elevated along exposed north and west facing shores through the end of the week. As the current west-northwest swell slowly decreases this morning, yet another west-northwest swell builds into the region into Sunday. The High Surf Advisory (HSA) for exposed north and west facing shores continues through Sunday afternoon. Surf heights may briefly drop below advisory levels early this morning for some areas as the next swell slowly builds into the area. Long range guidance continues to show a third west-northwest swell building into the region on Tuesday and Wednesday, likely reaching HSA levels.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 5-10mph.