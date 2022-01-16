FREE virtual workshops offered Jan. 20 through March 2 to help Hawaiʻi island and Kauaʻi homeowners prevent foreclosures. Homeowners are encouraged to register for one workshop online at www.HawaiiCommunityLending.com or call 808-587-7656.

A series of online workshops are planned on Hawai‘i Island and Kaua‘i in an effort to prevent foreclosures. The workshops, presented by Hawai‘i nonprofits including Hawai‘i Community Lending and Hawaiian Community Assets, together with the counties of Kaua‘i and Hawai‘i, will provide options and financial assistance for homeowners.

“Know Your Options to Prevent Foreclosure” is part of HCL’s Homeowner Assistance Fund pilot program, which launched on both islands in November 2021. The online one-hour workshops start in January 2022. Homeowners on Hawai‘i Island and Kaua‘i are encouraged to participate in one of the scheduled workshops to learn about options for preventing foreclosures as well as free housing counseling and financial assistance available to help them keep their homes. In-person, socially distanced workshops will also be available based on homeowner requests.

Online Workshop Calendar

“These workshops aim to provide options and financial assistance that are most beneficial for our homeowners. They will be offered the tools to avoid foreclosure as well as sound advice from housing and financial professionals,” said Kaua‘i County Mayor Derek S.K. Kawakami. “We thank our nonprofit partner, Hawai‘i Community Lending, for their diligent efforts in bringing this series of workshops to Kaua‘i and her people.”

According to HCL, current data from the Homeowner Assistance Fund pilot programs report that one in two homeowners who have expressed interest in the program have either been denied for not meeting program requirements or need assistance other than what the program offers. In response, HCL and HCA created “Know Your Options to Prevent Foreclosure”workshop series to educate homeowners on action-steps families can take to keep their home.

“As we begin to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is imperative that our residents know their options, so that they can keep the roofs over their heads and their family homes in their families,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “Too many of our local families are being pushed out, and we are committed to doing all we can to keep them here. That’s why we commend the work of our Office of Housing and Community Development and our partners at Hawaiʻi Community Lending for stepping up and ensuring that our community has the tools they need to succeed – for generations to come.”

Homeowners on Hawai‘i Island and Kaua‘i can access Financial Opportunity Centers on their islands for more information about the Homeowner Assistance Fund and workshop series.

HCA operates four Financial Opportunity Centers located on four islands in Līhue, Kauaʻi; Hilo, Hawaiʻi; Honolulu, Oʻahu; and Wailuku, Maui. These centers are one-stop-shops for financial counseling, income supports, career coaching, and referrals to grants, loans and affordable mortgage financing for kamaʻāina.

“Our goal is to help our local homeowners navigate a complicated process to find the right option for them and their unique situation,” said HCL Executive Director Jeff Gilbreath. “The workshops will expand the reach of the Homeowner Assistance Fund pilot program and seek to educate all homeowners of the options available to stop unnecessary foreclosures.”

Homeowners are encouraged to register for the “Know Your Options to Prevent Foreclosure” workshops online at http://www.HawaiiCommunityLending.com or by calling 808-587-7656.