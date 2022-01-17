Maui Food and Dining

Cafe opens on Hawaiian Home Lands in Anahola, Kauaʻi

January 17, 2022, 1:52 PM HST
2 Comments
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The Anahola Cafe opened at the end of October 2021, led by a Native Hawaiian nonprofit and a handful of Anahola residents on Kauaʻi. As a community-based economic development initiative, the cafe is part of an effort to grow rural economies on Hawaiian Home Lands, similar to tribal lands on the continent, according to a joint announcement.

“Our nonprofit has been planning for this cafe for over a year now,” said Kara Chow, a Deputy Director at the nonprofit Homestead Community Development Corporation. “We are approaching the three-month mark since opening and it’s been really rewarding to watch a small team of local residents operate this little social enterprise in our little rural area on the island of Kauaʻi.”

The core cafe team consists of Wyatt Kamoku, lead chef, Ikaika Kirifi, Moku Kaneakua and Melanie Freitas, all from Anahola families living on Hawaiian Home Lands.

Located at the Anahola Marketplace on Kūhiō Highway, the cafe features burgers and saimin, in a rustic rural setting beneath the pristine Kalalea mountain range.

The cafe is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday through Monday, and scheduled to soon operate seven days a week
starting in February 2022.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

One hundred percent of the revenues from the Anahola Cafe supports its operation and the nonprofit mission of HCDC in affordable housing and job creation on or near Hawaiian Home Lands.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We invite everyone to come to the Anahola Cafe, the food is great and our team has a whole lot of Aloha,” Chow said. “We are learning together about the business end of food service through this project, all the while having fun and employing our local people.”

Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (2)
Trending Now
1Jan. 16, 2022 COVID-19 update: 3,878 new cases in Hawaiʻi, 3 deaths 2Recently retired 2nd Circuit Court Chief Judge Bissen to run for Maui mayor 3The World Residences at Sea is third cruise line to sign port agreement in Hawaiʻi 4Mayor Victorino announces bid for re-election, aims to revitalize Maui County 5Tsunami Advisory Ends for Hawaiʻi following volcanic eruption in Tonga; Maui impacts reported 6Breaking: Two people survive Hāna plane crash