Pulelehua Receives Unanimous Support from Land Use Commission for West Maui Residential Community. PC: DTL Hawai‘i

Maui Oceanview, LP, is requesting that the Maui Department of Housing and Human Concerns issue 120 workforce housing credits for its Pulelehua development in West Maui.

The request will be discussed during a virtual town hall meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 26, 2022 via BlueJeans video conferencing.

In 2019, the developer entered into a settlement agreement with project opponents. Because of that settlement agreement, the state Land Use Commission increased the number of workforce housing units in the project from 280 to 400, according to a County of Maui press release. The department reports that the developer has taken the position that Maui Oceanview, LP, should receive 120 workforce credits for the increase in units that resulted from that agreement.

The department was not a party to the agreement made between the developer and the project’s opponents, and is seeking public input on whether it is in the public’s best interest to award credits for the additional units the developer is required to build because of the State Land Use Commission’s Order.

The 310-acre project area sits between the Kapalua Airport and Honoapiʻilani Highway.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The public can access the meeting at the following link: https://bluejeans.com/564641949

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Written testimony may be submitted to:

Department of Housing and Human Concerns

County of Maui

2200 Main St., Suite 546

Wailuku, Hawaiʻi 96793

Written testimony must be received by the department before the town hall meeting closes on Jan. 26, 2022. For more information, call 808-270-7805.