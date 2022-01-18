Seabury Hall, a private college preparatory school in Makawao, announces three new hires in January 2022.

Seabury Hall, a private college preparatory school serving grades 5-12 in Makawao, has hired Bryan Berkowitz as Director of Technology, Sara Sugidono as Associate Director of Marketing and Communications, and alumna Lecca Roberts, RN, BSN, as School Nurse.

Berkowitz joined Seabury Hall in 2021 and served as the school’s Technology Manager and Photographer until his promotion to Director of Technology on Jan. 1. He replaces Jon Toda, who was named Upper School Head in June 2021.

As Director of Technology, Berkowitz will oversee, manage and support all aspects of technology on campus including hardware and software assets, purchasing and implementation of network infrastructure, equipment and devices, and classroom and teaching technology. He also will continue to serve as the school’s photographer.

Prior to joining Seabury Hall, he was the founder and owner of Berktech Solutions, a mobile app development company, and a freelance photographer covering news, community events and commercial work after working as a software engineer with a focus on cyber security and commercial software development.

He holds a B.S. in Computer Science from Rochester Institute of Technology.

Roberts started as Seabury Hall’s School Nurse on Nov. 1. She is a 2004 graduate of the school and attended Pepperdine University on a full athletic scholarship for Division I Women’s Volleyball. She earned her post-graduate degree in Health Careers from the Harvard extension school in Boston and her B.A. in nursing from Northeastern University. Roberts was a Cardiac ICU nurse at Boston Children’s Hospital and Seattle Children’s Hospital before returning to Maui in 2021.

Sugidono started as Associate Director of Marketing and Communications on Dec. 1. She is responsible for working with Seabury Hall’s leadership team to develop and implement strategic marketing plans to promote the academic programs of the school and the overall communication between the school and its constituencies.

She also oversees all marketing and communication materials including print, digital, video and social media. Sugidono earned her B.A. from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and has spent the past 3 years working with businesses and organizations to build their brands through her design studio, THE CO/CREATOR.

“It is always inspiring to welcome new members to Seabury Hall,” Head of School Maureen Madden said. “We are thrilled to have Bryan, Lecca and Sara with us and know that their talent and experience will help us to better serve our students and community.”

Seabury Hall, established in 1964, was designated as Maui’s first Blue Ribbon school by the US Department of Education and is a Malone Family Foundation School. For more information, go to seaburyhall.org.