Ukumehame Firing Range. PC: County of Maui / Facebook

Amended rules for the Ukumehame Firing Range have been finalized and certified, the Department of Parks and Recreation announced.

A public hearing was held on Nov. 10, 2021, for a community discussion and input on the proposed amendment. The amended rules align the firing range’s gun registration requirements with Hawaiʻi state law.

To see the new rules, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/1480/Department-Rules

For general questions regarding the application of the rules, contact the Permits and Enforcement Section at 808-270-7389 or send email to [email protected]