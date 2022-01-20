Maui News
Amended rules for Ukumehame Firing Range finalized
January 20, 2022, 8:32 AM HST
Amended rules for the Ukumehame Firing Range have been finalized and certified, the Department of Parks and Recreation announced.
A public hearing was held on Nov. 10, 2021, for a community discussion and input on the proposed amendment. The amended rules align the firing range’s gun registration requirements with Hawaiʻi state law.
To see the new rules, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/1480/Department-Rules
For general questions regarding the application of the rules, contact the Permits and Enforcement Section at 808-270-7389 or send email to [email protected]
Comments
